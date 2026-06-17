Delta police arrest 2 robbery suspects, recover hard drugs

By Faheem Lawal

The Delta State Police Command has arrested two suspected armed robbers and recovered a large quantity of illicit drugs in separate operations in Ughelli and along the Ozoro/Oleh Expressway.

In a statement, the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Bright Edafe, said that in the first operation on June 14, 2026, operatives of the Command Anti-Vice Squad (CAVS), Ughelli, acting on credible intelligence and in collaboration with members of the Ughelli Vigilante Group, stormed the Okorodafe area of Ughelli at about 4:30 p.m. and arrested one Moses Francis, 29.

During interrogation, Francis reportedly confessed to participating in several robbery operations, including an incident along Aro Street, Ughelli, in April 2026. He subsequently led operatives to a hideout where another gang member, Cosmos Erueseke, 26, was arrested at about 5:40 p.m. on the same day. Both suspects are in custody, while police are hunting for other members of the syndicate and working to recover firearms allegedly used in their operations.

In a separate operation on the same day, operatives of the Anti-Vice Squad on stop-and-search duty along the Ozoro/Oleh Expressway at about 4 a.m. intercepted a Toyota Sienna bus with registration number FST 242 YK.

According to the police, when the vehicle was stopped for a routine search, the driver abandoned it and fled into a nearby bush. Despite an immediate pursuit, he escaped.

A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of a large quantity of substances suspected to be Codeine, Tramadol, Swinol, Man G and Vega. The exhibits have been taken into custody, while investigations are ongoing to track down the fleeing driver. The Commissioner of Police, CP Yemi Oyeniyi, commended the operatives for their professionalism and reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to dismantling criminal networks and ensuring the safety of residents across the state.