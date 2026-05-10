Delta police impound 22 vehicles for various traffic offences, arrest three

From Joe Obukata Ogbodu, Warr

The Delta State Police Command has impounded twenty-two vehicles for various traffic and regulatory offences and arrested three for traffic law violation in Asaba, the state capital.

The arrest came as police intensified commitment to proactive policing, public safety, and strict enforcement of extant laws and directives aimed at maintaining peace and order across the State.

Delta Police Public Relation Officer SP Bright Edafe, in a statement, on Sunday, said that in line with the directives of the Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, on visibility policing and effective supervision, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, had on 8th May 2026, led a combined team of police operatives drawn from the Department of Operations (DOPS Buffalo), Special Enquiry Unit, and Operation Delta Shield on an aggressive crime prevention patrol within Asaba metropolis.

According to him, during the operation, twenty-two vehicles were impounded for various traffic and regulatory offences, including driving unregistered vehicles, operating vehicles without registration number plates, driving against traffic, and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Edafe said that three suspects were arrested for obstruction and assault on police officers while carrying out their lawful duties.

He assured members of the public of the Command’s firm, professional, and unbiased commitment in enforcing the law, irrespective of status or position.

Edafe urged residents to remain law-abiding and continue to cooperate with the Police by providing useful information that can aid crime prevention and public safety.