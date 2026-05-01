From Joe Obukata Ogbodu, Warri
The Delta State Police Command has debunked a trending video alleging that police operatives discharged live ammunition and shot a civilian in Oviore, Orerokpe, Okpe local government area of Delta State.
This comes barely a few weeks after the reported shooting of one Oghenemine Ogidi, an upcoming musician popularly known as “OG”, by the now-dismissed ASP Nuhu Usman for allegedly being in possession of a firearm.
It was alleged that police shot an unarmed citizen in the Okudjere-Ovu community on suspicion of possessing hard drugs on Thursday evening.
Local sources from the area claimed that policemen, in collaboration with anti-cult operatives, allegedly stopped the victim, claiming he was in possession of drugs, and shot him in his right leg.
In the footage, sympathisers were seen trying to assist the victim after the policemen fled the scene for fear of attacks by youths in the area.
In a reaction, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, in a statement on Saturday, said that the video in circulation is misleading, as the Command categorically states that “this claim is false and misleading, as no live ammunition was fired”.
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Edafe said that on 30 April 2026, at about 1900 hours, a surveillance patrol team from Orerokpe Division, while on routine patrol within the Okuodjedjere community, attempted to apprehend a suspected drug user.
He said that the officers encountered resistance from some youths in the area, creating a tense situation.
In a bid to safely disengage and prevent escalation, the officers deployed smoke canisters — “TEAR GAS” — strictly as a crowd control measure. No live ammunition was discharged at any time during the incident.
“Regrettably, during the process, one of the smoke canisters struck a civilian on the leg, resulting in injury. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he is currently receiving prompt medical attention,” he added.
In his remarks, the Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Yemi Oyeniyi, reiterated the command’s commitment to professionalism, accountability, and the protection of human rights.
The CP said that while the use of non-lethal crowd control measures is permitted under clearly defined guidelines, any misuse or deviation from established procedures will be dealt with decisively.
He urged members of the public to disregard the false narrative being circulated and to rely on verified information from official police channels.