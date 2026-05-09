From Joe Obukata Ogbodu, Warri

Operatives of the Buffalo Patrol Team of the Delta State Police Command have arrested three armed suspects and recovered two pump action guns loaded with seven live cartridges during a routine stop-and-search operation at the Head Bridge, Asaba.

Delta Police Public Relations Officer SP Bright Edafe, in a statement on Friday, said that the arrest took place on May 6, 2026 at about 19:06hrs.

He said that operatives on patrol, while conducting a strategic stop-and-search operation at Head bridge Asaba, the boundary between Delta and Anambra States, intercepted a black Toyota Land Cruiser Jeep with registration number ABJ 254 CD for routine checks.

He identified the occupants of the vehicle as Chukwu Emeka Okeke, aged 30 years; Ndudo Tochukwu, aged 37 years; and Oraka Kaosiso Chukwu, aged 34 years.

“Acting on reasonable suspicion, the operatives carried out a detailed search of the vehicle, during which two pump action guns and seven rounds of live cartridges were recovered.

“The suspects were immediately arrested and taken into custody.

The suspects and the recovered exhibits are in custody while investigation is on-going”, he added.

The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Yemi Oyeniyi, in his remarks, commended the operatives for their vigilance and professionalism. He reiterated the Command’s resolve to sustain proactive policing and intelligence-driven operations aimed at curbing the movement of illegal arms and other criminal activities across the State.