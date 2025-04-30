From Joe Obukata Ogbodu, Warri

The Delta State Police Command Commissioner, CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, has ordered the arrest of Ike Peter, a 25-year-old member of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria in Ogwashi-Uku, for allegedly shooting and killing Peter Eyorowalebo, a 29-year-old final-year Science Laboratory Technology student at Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, April 30, at approximately 09:30 AM.

State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident, stating that the Ogwashi-Uku DPO received a distress call reporting that Ike Peter shot Eyorowalebo in his room while he was studying for exams.

“The DPO swiftly mobilised to the scene and found the victim in a pool of his blood,” Edafe said. The victim was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His body has been deposited at the mortuary for an autopsy.

Edafe added that Ike Peter was immediately arrested and, on CP Abaniwonda’s orders, transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for a thorough investigation.

“The Commissioner of Police has ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police, SCID, to take over the case and ensure a thorough investigation is carried out,” Edafe stated.

CP Abaniwonda condoled with Eyorowalebo’s family and the polytechnic’s students, urging calm and assuring justice, saying, “No stone will be left unturned.”