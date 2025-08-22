The Senior National Deaf Football team, the Deaf Eagles of Nigeria yesterday defeated Cote D’ Ivoire I-0 in the opening game of the 13th edition of the West Africa Deaf Football tournament to keep their hope of retaining theiv trophy alive.

Having reached the final ten times in the past and won the trophy five times, the Deaf Eagles are going for their 6th title this time around and the victory will definitely make them the best deaf football team in the sub-region.the sub-region.

Though a scanty crowd watched the match at the Moshood Abiola Stadium due to the location of the stadium, that did not in any way stop the Deaf Eagles from unleashing their victory plans against their visiting counterparts.

Meanwhile, Liberia will tackle Togo at 9 am on Friday (today) in their first group B game while Nigeria takes on Gambia at 4 pm in her second group A match. Victory against Gambia will not only brighten their chance of retaining the trophy they won last year but will equally take them straight to the semi-finals and a step to the final..