Dangote refutes claims on refinery financing, denies Elumelu rift

Dangote Group has dismissed a viral publication alleging that its President, Aliko Dangote, distanced himself from Tony Elumelu and financed the Dangote Petroleum Refinery through personal borrowing from friends.

In a statement issued on Monday by the Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer, Anthony Chiejina, the company described the report as false, malicious, and a deliberate distortion of facts.

Chiejina said the organisation and its president never made the statements being circulated online.

“The Dangote Group has become aware of a publication titled ‘Aliko Dangote Speaks Out on Why He Distanced Himself from Tony Elumelu,’ which is false, malicious, and baseless. At no time did the President or the Group make such statements or express such sentiments,” Anthony Chiejina said.

The company firmly rejected claims that the refinery project was financed through informal borrowing from friends, insisting the narrative is inaccurate and misleading.

“The Group categorically rejects claims that the development of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals was financed through personal borrowing from friends. These assertions are wholly inaccurate and constitute a deliberate misrepresentation of facts,” Chiejina stated.

He added that Aliko Dangote does not engage in such financing arrangements and challenged those making the claims to provide evidence.

“As a matter of principle, Aliko Dangote neither finances his projects through personal borrowing from friends nor engages in lending arrangements of that nature. Any individual making such claims should provide verifiable evidence to substantiate them,” he said.

On reports suggesting a fallout between Dangote and Tony Elumelu, the company also denied any strain in their relationship.

“Equally false are suggestions of any estrangement between Aliko Dangote and Mr Tony Elumelu, with whom he maintains a longstanding and cordial relationship,” Chiejina clarified.

The company also raised concerns over what it described as a growing wave of fake statements and the misuse of Dangote’s identity in digital and AI-generated content.

“Furthermore, the Group notes with concern a rising pattern of fabricated statements and the unauthorised use of Aliko Dangote’s name, likeness, and image in AI-generated advertisements and other misleading content. These actions amount to reputational harm and potential fraud,” he warned.

Chiejina said the company would not hesitate to take legal action against individuals or platforms involved in spreading falsehoods, adding that Dangote Group remains focused on industrial development and economic growth across Africa.