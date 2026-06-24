Dangote Refinery refutes false claims on PMS export, re-importation

The Management of Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals has addressed claims suggesting that its petroleum products are exported to Lomé and subsequently re-imported into Nigeria.

Calling them “unfounded’ and “misleading”, the company stated that while it does not ordinarily engage with baseless allegations, in the interest of transparency and to set the record straight, the management considers it necessary to address the “deliberate misinformation”.

It said, “Management states unequivocally that the allegation is not supported by verifiable trade data, commercial logic, or the operational realities of Dangote Refinery.”

A core mandate of the refinery, according to the statement, is to strengthen domestic supply and remain a leading provider of petroleum products in Nigeria. Any practice that enables imports to compete directly with its own production clearly contradicts this objective.

“Dangote Refinery does not provide export discounts sufficient to offset these costs or create arbitrage opportunities between export and domestic markets.

“Simply put, no rational producer would incur additional shipping, storage, financing, and handling costs only for products to re-enter and compete in its primary market,” it added.

Speaking further, the company said the refinery maintains stringent product traceability protocols, including detailed records of lifting points, nominated vessels, counterparties, and declared destinations.

“These measures ensure full visibility and accountability across the supply chain.”

The statement insisted that any claim suggesting that the refinery facilitates or tolerates re-importation is inconsistent with its contractual safeguards and established compliance standards.

“Dangote Refinery remains focused on its mission to enhance energy security, support local refining, and contribute meaningfully to Africa’s industrial development,” the statement concluded.