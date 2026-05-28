Dakur rejects ADC Plateau primary results

Demands rerun in 7 LGAs, cancellation in Jos North

From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

A governorship aspirant in Plateau State under the African Democratic Congress, Jude Dakur, has rejected the outcome of the party’s primaries, which produced retired Gen. John Sura as the party’s candidate for the 2027 general election.

Dakur alleged widespread irregularities, over-voting, result manipulation and the exclusion of his agents from the exercise.

Dakur, who spoke to newsmen in Jos on Thursday, called for a rerun of the primaries in seven local government areas and the outright cancellation of results from Jos North Local Government Area.

He alleged that no election took place in Jos East, Bassa, Pankshin, Kanam, Qua’an Pan and other affected areas, adding that the exercise failed to comply with democratic standards and the party’s electoral guidelines.

The aspirant also alleged that the results declared from Jos North were marred by massive over-voting and manipulation, claiming that more than 27,000 votes were “concocted” in the council area.

“I openly reject the outcome of the exercise because there were widespread electoral malpractices. In some of the areas mentioned, no election took place according to reports from my agents,” he said.

While raising fresh concerns over the integrity of results from Mangu Local Government Area, the aspirant further alleged that figures had been altered and manipulated and that electoral officers were physically assaulted.

He maintained that while results were originally recorded in Mangu, the figures were later changed, insisting that 13 out of 16 ward results had been tampered with.

“The figures in Mangu have been changed. I want the results to be clearly stated as originally recorded. There is no chance for alteration,” he said during the interaction.

Dakur maintained that the alleged irregularities in Jos North and other affected areas rendered the exercise fundamentally flawed.