Dabiri-Erewa hails Ogunro, new Nigerian-British Mayor

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has congratulated Rosaline Ogunro on her election as Mayor of Islington, calling the achievement a “proud moment for Nigeria” and a demonstration of “excellence, dedication and impactful community service”.

In a statement signed by the Director of Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit at NiDCOM, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Dabiri-Erewa highlighted Ogunro’s steady rise through local government since first being elected councillor for St Peter’s and Canalside Ward in May 2022.

Ogunro served on the Homes and Communities Scrutiny Committee and the Licensing Committee, and held the post of Deputy Mayor before her elevation to the borough’s top ceremonial office.

“Rosaline’s inspiring journey and commitment to public service reflect the growing impact and contributions of Nigerians excelling in leadership positions across the globe,” Dabiri-Erewa said.

“Her dedication to community development, advocacy and service over the years has distinguished her as a worthy ambassador of Nigeria in the United Kingdom.”

The NiDCOM boss noted Ogunro’s long record of voluntary and professional work in the UK, including roles at the Islington Citizens Advice Bureau, where she currently serves part-time as an adviser, and earlier positions in the marketing department of the London Symphony Orchestra as customer service and office coordinator.

Ogunro was an active member of the orchestra’s community choir for more than 20 years and has a background in broadcasting, having worked with Radio Nigeria before relocating to the UK.

“Beyond her professional accomplishments, Rosaline’s passions — including singing, fashion design and community gardening — show the rounded leadership she brings to public life,” Dabiri-Erewa added, expressing confidence that Ogunro’s “wealth of experience, compassion and leadership qualities” will benefit residents during her mayoral tenure.

Ogunro was appointed to the Board of Trustees of St Luke’s Centre in May 2022 and will be officially installed as Mayor of Islington on Wednesday, 27 May. Dabiri-Erewa urged Nigerians in the diaspora to continue to “distinguish themselves positively in their various fields of endeavour.”