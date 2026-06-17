Customs intercepts cannabis, expired drugs worth N12.785bn

By Steve Agbota

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Apapa Area Command, has intercepted 1.8 tonnes of Cannabis Sativa, expired pharmaceuticals worth over N12.785 billion in Apapa port,Lagos.

The Command in a statement yesterday, described the seizures as another significant breakthrough in its sustained fight against transnational organised crime, illicit trade, threats to national security and public health.

Acting on credible, actionable intelligence and utilising advanced risk assessment tools, officers of the Command in collaboration with the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), on Monday, June 15, 2026 at about 1200hrs successfully intercepted 1 x 40FT container with number CAAU7569127 conveying a large consignment of Cannabis Sativa, commonly known as “Canadian Loud,” the statement added.

“The operation led to the recovery of 3,639 sachets of the illicit substance, with each sachet weighing 500 grams. This brings the total weight to approximately 1,819 kilograms (1.81 tonnes). Preliminary field tests conducted on the substance returned positive results for Cannabis Sativa.

“The drugs were cleverly concealed inside a black Toyota Nissan vehicle, a Toyota Sienna, along with several bags and drums loaded inside the container.

This intelligence-driven interception highlights the Command’s enhanced capacity to detect and dismantle sophisticated smuggling networks attempting to exploit Nigeria’s maritime entry points. The examination was carried out in collaboration with key security and regulatory agencies,” the statement reads in part.

In a related development, the Command intercepted 2 x 40FT containers loaded with expired pharmaceutical products illegally imported into the country.

Physical examination revealed that the pharmaceutical products have varied expiry date of 2021, 2022 and 2023 which the importers planned to relabel and reintroduce into the Nigerian market, posing serious health risks to unsuspecting consumers.

“The 1 x 40FT with number PCIU8771576 contained expired pharmaceuticals including Cidoxilin Capsules, Cynamine Vitamin B12 Injection and Becoline B-Complex Injection.

While, 1 x 40FT container with number MRKU4961275 contained various expired medical products such as Oxytocin Injection, Mexclor Eye Drops, Avomex Tablets, Carbamazepine Tablets, Silymarin Tablets, Nystatin Tablets, Hyoscine Butylbromide Tablets.

“The seized items have a combined Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N12.785 billion. This substantial seizure highlights the scale of the attempted economic sabotage and underscores the unwavering commitment of the Nigeria Customs Service to protecting national security, public health and the Nigerian economy through intelligence-driven enforcement operations,” the command said.

According to the command, these interceptions prevented potentially harmful and ineffective medications from entering hospitals, pharmacies and homes across Nigeria.

“These successes demonstrate that the Apapa Area Command’s enforcement strategy is anchored on intelligence gathering, strategic profiling, data analysis and strong stakeholder collaboration. The Command continues to deploy modern techniques to target high-risk consignments while facilitating legitimate trade in line with the Federal Government’s Ease of Doing Business agenda,” the command said in the statement.

Commenting on the seizures, the Customs Area Controller (CAC), Apapa Area Command, Comptroller Emmanuel Oshoba warned that unpatriotic importers and their collaborators who deliberately engage in smuggling, drug trafficking and the importation of expired pharmaceuticals are enemies of Nigeria’s progress.

“We have the intelligence, the technology and the resolve to identify and apprehend them. Anyone still contemplating these criminal acts should immediately desist, because the consequences will be swift, decisive and uncompromising. Apapa Port will not be used as a conduit for economic sabotage and public health endangerment,” he said.

Comptroller Oshoba further warns that Apapa Port and all Customs-controlled areas remain under constant surveillance.

He said that the entire Officers of the Command remain resolute in protecting the Nigerian economy, safeguarding public health and preventing criminal exploitation of the nation’s borders.

The CAC reassures all Nigerians of the Command’s commitment to intensifying intelligence-driven operations to protect lives, secure legitimate trade and uphold national security.