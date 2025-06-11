Football icon Cristiano Ronaldo has had his fair share of celebrity dating, having been romantically linked with some of the biggest names in entertainment.

While Ronaldo has chosen Argentine-Spanish model Georgina Rodríguez as his partner, raising their children together, there was a time the Portugal legend partied with others.

It is imperative to point out that some of the ladies linked to Ronaldo never officially confirmed any romance between them, nor did he.

Below are five celebs you may not know had a thing for Ronaldo and vice versa:

Irina Shayk (2010–2015)

Most Ronaldo fans know about the romance between Russian supermodel Irina Shayk and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Shayk and Ronaldo met during an Armani Exchange campaign and dated for five years. The pair appeared together on the cover of Vogue Spain in 2014.

They parted ways in 2015, with reports saying it was due to personal differences.

Kim Kardashian (2010)

Many may find it hard to believe, but American reality TV star Kim Kardashian and Ronaldo were seen together in Madrid.

The sighting ignited rumours of a brief romance following a cosy dinner.

However, neither of them confirmed the relationship, which ended up being short-lived.

Paris Hilton (2009)

Ronaldo and US socialite Paris Hilton were spotted partying together in Los Angeles nightclubs, sending fans into a frenzy over a possible fling.

To the disappointment of many, the connection was brief and was never officially confirmed.

Gemma Atkinson (2007)

This British actress and model had a romance with Ronaldo that lasted four months when the latter played for Manchester United.

Atkinson would later describe their dates as low-key, disclosing that they spent time watching TV and drinking tea.

Bipasha Basu (2007)

Bipasha Basu, an Indian actress and model, was photographed locking lips with Ronaldo at a Lisbon nightclub.

While she denied an official relationship, the moment captured gained significant attention in the media.