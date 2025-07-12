From Idu Jude, Abuja

The Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN) has reaffirmed its statutory mandate and highlighted ongoing sectoral reforms aimed at repositioning the freight forwarding industry, following reactions to a recent court ruling that stirred industry-wide discussions.

At a press briefing held at the Nigeria Institute of Freight Forwarding (NIFF) Conference Hall in Abuja on Friday Registrar and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Kingsley Igwe, declared that CRFFN remains fully empowered under the CRFFN Act No. 16 of 2007 to regulate professional freight forwarding activities and continue collection of the Practitioners Operating Fee (POF).

He cautioned stakeholders against misrepresenting legal proceedings, warning that misinformation could destabilize operations at Nigerian ports and derail progress achieved so far. Our regulatory powers are intact and should not be eroded by speculative narratives or factional politics,” he stated.

Igwe highlighted that key achievements driving industry Reform include

Commissioning of Zenith Carex Cold Chain Facility: Supporting national food safety and pharmaceutical logistics.

Building capacity for thousands of freight forwarders trained on global standards, compliance, and digital tools.

Standardized digital freight Logistics framework for boosting efficiency and transparency in supply chain operations.

Strengthened stakeholder partnerships, including engagements with shipping lines, terminal operators, and trade bodies.

Igwe emphasized that the Council has transitioned from a conflict-prone institution to a well-organized, accountable, reform-driven body. He attributed this transformation to strategic internal reforms supported by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

Calling for unity, the Registrar urged practitioners to align with CRFFN’s vision. “This is not about enforcing rules—it’s about shaping a future-ready logistics sector,” Igwe affirmed. We must consolidate our gains, not splinter them.

With reforms accelerating and cooperation deepening, CRFFN reiterated its dedication to driving innovation, upholding professionalism, and positioning Nigeria as a freight forwarding leader within the West African subregion.