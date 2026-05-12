Court orders arrest of ex-power minister Mamman

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of former Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, after he failed to appear in court.

Justice Maryann Anineh revoked Mamman’s bail on Monday and ordered his immediate arrest over what the court described as his repeated absence from proceedings.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting the former minister alongside seven others on a nine-count charge involving conspiracy, obtaining by false pretence, and alleged diversion of about N31 billion.

“The defendant was absent without any justification from his counsel,” the EFCC prosecution told the court.

EFCC counsel Rotimi Oyedepo argued that Mamman had no valid excuse for missing court sessions, including the day he was convicted at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

“I do not hold the brief of the first defendant, so it is not my duty to inform the court of his whereabouts,” Oyedepo said.

Defence counsel Femi Atteh, however, maintained that it was the prosecution’s responsibility to produce the defendant after a bench warrant had already been issued by another court.

Countering the argument, the judge ruled that Mamman’s bail was revoked and a fresh bench warrant issued for his arrest.

“The bail of the defendant is hereby revoked, and a bench warrant is issued for his arrest,” the court held.

The court also ruled that the trial will continue in Mamman’s absence under relevant provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015.

The case was adjourned to May 14 for continuation of trial proceedings.