Justice D. E. Osiagor of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos has convicted and sentenced nine Chinese to one year imprisonment each for cyber-terrorism and internet fraud.

The convicts are: LI Dong, Deng Wei Qiang, Huang Bo, Xiong Zhen, Lai Rui Feng , Zhao Xiao Hui, Lui Hai Rong, Lui Gang and Du Ji Feng.

EFCC spokesman, Dele Oyewale said, the convicts were among the syndicate of 792 alleged cryptocurrency investment and romance fraud suspects arrested on December 19, 2024 in Lagos during a sting operation tagged “Eagle Flush Operation” conducted by EFCC operatives.

Oyewale said they were subsequently arraigned on one-count separate charges of cyber- terrorism and internet fraud in February, 2025 by the Lagos Zonal Directorate 2 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Okotie-Eboh, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The charge reads: “ That you, LI Dong, Deng Wei Qiang, Huang Bo, Xiong Zhen, Lai Rui Feng , Zhao Xiao Hui, Lui Hai Rong, Lui Gang and Du Ji Feng, sometime in December, 2024 at Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, conspired amongst yourselves to commit an offence to wit: cause to be accessed computer system used for the purpose of destabilising and destroying the economy and social structure of Nigeria and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 27 (1) (b) and punishable under Section 18(1) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act 2015.”

They initially pleaded “not guilty” to the charges when they were read to them.

However, during the sitting on Thursday, June 5, 2025, they changed their “not guilty plea” to “guilty.”

In view of their pleas, the prosecution counsel, Nnaemeka Omewa, prayed the court to convict and sentence them accordingly.

Responding, the defence counsel agreed with the submission of the prosecution and prayed the court to accept the same.

Consequently, Justice Osiagor convicted and sentenced each of the defendants to one year imprisonment starting from the date of arrest on December 10, 2025, with a fine in the sum of N1 million each.

The Judge further ordered that upon completion of their prison sentence, the Comptroller General of Immigration should ensure that they are repatriated to their country of origin within seven days.

The mobile phones, computers, laptops and routers seized from them at the time of arrest were ordered forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.