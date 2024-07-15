Copa America 2024: Argentina crowned champions after defeating Colombia

By Seyi Babalola

Argentina successfully defended their Copa America championship, defeating Colombia 1-0 on Sunday night.

The Albiceleste won in Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, thanks to a late extra-time goal by substitute Lautaro Martinez.

Martínez, the tournament’s leading scorer, took advantage of a through pass from Giovani Lo Celso and scored past Colombia goalkeeper Camilo Vargas in the 112th minute.

Argentina have won a record 16th Copa América, despite being without icon Lionel Messi.

Messi appeared to have had a non-contact injury when running and falling in the 64th minute.

The Inter Miami superstar sat on the bench with his hands covering his face.

Argentina have now won three consecutive major titles, after the Copa América in 2021 and the World Cup in 2022.