By Christopher Oji

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun has called on authorities of educational institutions and community leaders to collaborate with the police and other security agencies to ensure that schools in the country are fortified against any potential threats.

Egbetokun made this appeal at the formal launch of the Schools Protection Squad (SPS) in Lagos on Monday, stressing that “as we launch the Schools Protection Squad, we mark a significant stride towards an all-inclusive approach to school safety.”

The IGP who was represented at the occasion by the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 2 Headquarters, Onikan Lagos, Adegoke Fayoade said, “as part of this initiative, training programmes will be instituted for Educators, Administrators and Security personnel who will in turn leverage on the acquired skills to recognize and respond to security threats.

The police boss also promised that the security agents will make use of modern technology and intelligence-led policing to ensure proactive law enforcement presence around our schools especially schools in isolated areas or in proximity to creeks and lagoon including provision of CCTV camera or monitored by surveillance drones, will go a long way in securing our schools.”

Earlier in his address, the IGP had pointed out that school insecurity was not only a breach of the right to education, it is a direct threat to global peace and human capital development. “It challenges the international commitment to Sustainable Development Goal 4 which is ensuring quality education and Goal 16 that focuses on promoting peace, justice and strong institutions.”

The event which held at the POWA Hall, GRA Ikeja,Lagos, was the IGP’s stakeholders forum on the security of schools in Lagos state and the formal inauguration of the Lagos Police Command’s Schools Protection Squad and training of the squad’s personnel.