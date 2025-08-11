By Seyi Babalola

Liverpool manager Arne Slot disclosed that his team is attacking better than last season but conceding more goals.

Slot spoke to the media following their Community Shield defeat to Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Hugo Ekitike’s first goal gave the Reds the lead, but Jean-Philippe Mateta levelled from the spot.

Jeremie Frimpong also scored on his first competitive appearance for Liverpool, but Ismaila Sarr levelled the score late in the second half.

“We created more chances against a team that is so compact.

“But on the other hand, we conceded two goals which we did against [Athletic Club]. And we conceded a couple more against Milan. That is something we need to do better,” Slot said.