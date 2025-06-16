By Seyi Babalola

Vinicius Junior, Real Madrid’s winger, believes his club will win this year’s FIFA Club World Cup.

According to the Brazilian, the new Club World Cup enlarged format is the only championship that Los Blancos have never won.

According to him, Xabi Alonso’s team is eager to win since people remember the previous one.

Speaking ahead of Real Madrid’s first Club World Cup tie with Al-Hilal on Wednesday, Vinicius said as quoted by Madrid Xtra: “We are eager to win this first Club World Cup because people never forget the first one.

“It’s the only title Real Madrid doesn’t have. We are going for it,” he stated.

Real Madrid are in Group H of the Club World Cup, taking place in the USA.

The Spanish LaLiga giants will also face Pachuca and RB Salzburg in the group stage.