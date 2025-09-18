From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Kano State Government has declared that Civil Society Organisations are co-architects of democracy, whose presence at the grassroots has led to positive impacts of governance on the people of the state.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the two-day Kano Civil Society Organisations’ Conference in the state, Kano State Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Ibrahim Abdullahi Waiya, explained that the collective future lies not in government alone, nor in civil society groups in isolation, but in their ability to unite.

“When citizens, civil society, and the state act as partners rather than rivals, democracy ceases to be a slogan and becomes a reality with positive impacts on the lives of the citizens,” he said.

He insisted that the challenge before the participants is to transform the energy of this gathering into enduring networks, resilient institutions, and collaborative frameworks that will outlive the present moment and shape the destiny of generations yet unborn.

“Kano’s decision to convene this first CSOs Conference is therefore historic. It signals a new chapter where inclusivity, transparency, and grassroots-driven development are no longer aspirations but commitments,” he stated.

In his remarks, Kano State Deputy Governor, Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo, described the conference as a practical demonstration of partnership among government, civil society, academia, and development actors.

He noted that the civil society organisations in the state have been resilient in areas of education, healthcare, gender justice, climate action, anti-corruption advocacy, and conflict resolution.

He urged them to use the opportunity to exchange ideas, strengthen partnerships, and co-create solutions to the challenges of society.