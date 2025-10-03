From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Church of England, has appointed 63 years old Sarah Mullally as the first female Archbishop of Canterbury.

The appointment came almost a year after the resignation of the former Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, in November 2024.

The British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, made the announcement after King Charles’s 111 appointed Mullally as the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury and Primate of the Church of England.

Recall that Mullally, a former chief nursing officer of England, in 2018, became the first female Bishop of London.

Responding to the appointment, Mullally said she was deeply honoured to have been called to serve as the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury.

“I take up this calling with trust, not in myself, but in God who guides us all,” Mullally said.

She prayed for boldness in hope, generosity in spirit and steadfast in love “as we serve Christ and one another.”

A statement published on the website of the Office of the Archbishop of Canterbury disclosed that Mullally is the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury since Saint Augustine arrived in Kent from Rome in 597, and will be the first woman to hold the office.

“She will be installed in a service at Canterbury Cathedral in March 2026,” the Office of the Archbishop of Canterbury said.

“Sarah Mullally has been the Bishop of London since 2018, the first woman appointed to that role, and before that was Bishop of Crediton in the Diocese of Exeter. Prior to her ordination in 2001, she was the Government’s Chief Nursing Officer for England – the youngest person ever to be appointed to that role at the age of 37 – having previously specialised as a cancer nurse. Bishop Sarah has described nursing as “an opportunity to reflect the love of God,”” the office also said.