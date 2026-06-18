Chinese envoy Yu Dunhai meets communication minister

18 June 2026 5:14 pm WAT

Aidoghie Paulinus By
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The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai (r), and the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, when the Chinese envoy received the minister in Abuja.

…Says collaboration in digital communications has delivered tangible benefits
…Receives UNN vice chancellor too

From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, earlier in the week, received the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, in Abuja.

The Chinese envoy who disclosed the development in a post on X, said collaboration in digital communications between China and Nigeria has delivered tangible benefits, strengthening Nigeria’s telecommunications infrastructure and empowering local communities and industries.

Yu said: “Met with Dr. Bosun Tijani @bosuntijani, Nigeria’s Honourable Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy at @FMCIDENigeria.”

He further said under the strategic guidance of Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the China-Nigeria relations have continued to gain both momentum and substance, while practical cooperation between both countries remained resilient and vibrant.

The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai (r), and the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, when the Chinese envoy received the minister in Abuja.

“In particular, our collaboration in digital communications has delivered tangible benefits, strengthening Nigeria’s telecommunications infrastructure and empowering local communities and industries.

“China stands ready to work closely with Nigeria to better align the Ten Partnership Actions for China-Africa cooperation on modernization with the Renewed Hope Agenda, unlock new opportunities for cooperation, share the benefits of digital development, and inject fresh impetus into Nigeria’s digital transformation,” Yu also said.

The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai (r), and the Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Professor Simon Uchenna Ortuanya during a meeting with the Chinese Ambassador in Abuja.

In a related development, the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, has received the Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria (UNN), Professor Simon Uchenna Ortuanya.

“I met with Professor Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria @unn_tweets.

“Since the meeting between President Xi Jinping and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2024, China–Nigeria bilateral cooperation across all sectors has entered a fast track. Educational exchanges between our two countries have continued to yield fruitful results, serving as a vital bridge for mutual learning between our civilizations and for strengthening people-to-people ties,” the Chinese Ambassador said.

Yu further said the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria remained committed to facilitating collaboration between Chinese and Nigerian universities and educational institutions, and to supporting the steady and sustained growth of the China–Nigeria Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

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