…Reaffirms commitment to security of its nationals, investments

By Vera Wisdom-Bassey

The Chinese Consulate in Lagos has donated communication equipment to the Ogun State Police Command to strengthen emergency response coordination, and in a demonstration of support for enhanced operational efficiency.

The Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command, CP Bode Ojajuni, alongside members of the Command’s management team, received the delegation led by the Deputy Consular General of the Chinese Consulate, Mr Wang Yue, which came on a courtesy visit at the Command Headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta, during which it presented the communication gadgets.

Mr. Wang Yue also presented a congratulatory letter to CP Bode Ojajuni on behalf of the Chinese Consulate, commending his appointment and reaffirming the consulate’s confidence in his leadership, professionalism, and extensive experience in policing and international cooperation.

In his remarks, Mr. Wang Yue, noted that the visit was in continuation of efforts to strengthen bilateral relations, deepen diplomatic cooperation, and enhance security collaboration between the Consulate and the Ogun State Police Command.

Mr. Wang Yue commended the Ogun Police Command for its professionalism and sustained efforts in maintaining peace and security across the State, particularly in areas hosting Chinese business and investment. He expressed appreciation for the warm reception accorded the delegation and reaffirmed the Consulate’s readiness to continue collaboration with the Command.

Speaking during the visit, CP Bode Ojajuni highlighted the significance of the longstanding relationship between Nigeria and China, noting that both countries have enjoyed 55 years of diplomatic relations and mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, investment, and development.

The CP referenced his previous appointment as Commissioner of Police, Interpol Annex, Lagos (National Central Bureau), noting that the experience strengthened international law enforcement collaboration and enhanced cooperation in addressing transnational policing matters within global policing frameworks.

Ojajuni reaffirmed the command’s commitment to ensuring adequate security for Chinese nationals and the protection of their business interest across Ogun State. He emphasised that the Command remains resolute in strengthening security around critical infrastructure, industrial corridors, and investment hubs across the state.

He further noted the strategic importance of Chinese industrial investments and business operations within Ogun State, assuring the delegation of sustained police visibility, intelligence-led policing, and proactive crime prevention strategies aimed at safeguarding economic activities and enhancing investor confidence.