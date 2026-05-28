Children’s Day 2026: Minister urges equality lessons, positive masculinity in classrooms

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

At the Federal Government’s 2026 Children’s Day celebration on Wednesday, 27 May, Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Imaan Sulaiman‑Ibrahim, urged a cultural shift towards positive masculinity and early gender partnership in Nigerian schools.

“Inclusivity starts from now, and I want every Nigerian child to see the opposite sex as a partner in progress,” the minister told thousands of children, parents, and officials gathered in Abuja. “Let the boys get used to having the girls around, and let the girls get used to having the boys being partners in progress and prosperity with the boys. This is my charge to all of you, let’s begin to cultivate positive masculinity from now, it is not when you get to the chambers (National Assembly and State Assemblies) that they will say equal opportunities, let it start now from the classroom.”

Framing the appeal as both practical and patriotic, Sulaiman‑Ibrahim said children have a vital role in nation-building and must be raised to be law-abiding, forward-thinking and collaborative. “In building this nation, everybody has their role; even the children have their role. They have the responsibility to be good children, law-abiding, forward-thinking, and progressive when it comes to the Nigerian project. Today, we celebrate you so that tomorrow you can celebrate Nigeria and you can celebrate yourselves.”

The minister repeatedly stressed that the government values children and is investing in reforms and platforms to ensure they can compete globally. “I want you to know that the Nigerian child is valued; we adore you. We are cheering for you because your future is so bright,” she said. “A lot of work is underway; I don’t have to say it. I’m sure over the course of the celebration, we have been able to reiterate the ongoing reforms even for the Nigerian child. From the strengthening of the legal instruments to creating enabling platforms for the Nigerian child to compete. We’ve always competed globally, but for us to be able to compete better.”

Highlighting the day’s events that underscored the ministry’s inclusive message, Sulaiman‑Ibrahim recounted a programme that moved from policy discussion to public celebration. “We started with the press conference, where we highlighted the theme. The theme is all about inclusivity; no child will be left behind. We went on to the caregivers’ forum so that we can highlight the agenda around our national care policy, the first of its kind in Nigeria. This is in line with global practice and as mandated by His Excellency, Mr President.”

The minister celebrated the First Lady’s role in the day’s activities and praised initiatives that reached children across the spectrum. “After that, our mother, the mother of the nation, Distinguished Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON, hosted 1,000 children at the Presidential Villa. It was a showcase of excellence, a showcase of our present and the future. We saw the Nigerian children in their element, and Her Excellency, in her generous nature, gave a lot of gifts to those children. We had children from the orphanage, various schools, including those from the school of the Deaf and Blind, present at that party.”

Sulaiman‑Ibrahim also highlighted sports and cultural events as platforms for children to flourish. “We went on to watch our boys play football, the novelty match, because our children our talented; be it in sports, the creative sector or even in the digital space, our children will excel regardless.”

Recalling personal memories of marching as a child, the minister positioned the day as a revival of tradition and resilience. “This is a tradition that is as old as time. I remembered being part of the selected few who would go and match. Because my alumni was there, LEA Jabi Primary school, so that is the tradition we are reviving and we must revive, because we saw children compete and match. The rain wanted to stop us, but we stomped the weather.”

She insisted the celebration marks the start – not the end – of long-term work to empower children. “This is not the end, this is the beginning. I know some of us have been here since 11 am, and I hope you are not too tired because the work continues.”

Turning again to gender socialisation, Sulaiman‑Ibrahim urged children to practise mutual support and to reject limiting stereotypes. “I will like to thank all of you, children, for making us proud and encourage you to be your brother and sister’s keeper. Inclusivity starts from now, and I want every Nigerian child to see the opposite sex as a partner in progress. Let the boys get used to having the girls around and let the girls get used to having the boys being partners in progress and prosperity with the boys.”

She tied the message to broader national priorities and thanked government leaders for their backing. “I thank the permanent secretary for her support, the First Lady for her kindness and generosity that is unmatched for nurturing us with a heart of gold, for the support that she gives us so that we can continue to do the work that we are being tasked to do. Also, I thank Mr President for his prioritisation, political will for all the work that we do in this ecosystem. And for the investments that he continues to do in ensuring that we strengthen social development, and we want to particularly thank him for declaring 2026 the year of family and social development.”

She closed with a rallying call and warm wishes for the holiday and the children. “I saw a message somewhere saying nobody should celebrate the Nigerian child; we will celebrate the Nigerian child every day, every second, every minute because they are worthy of celebration, and the best is yet to come. The work is in progress, the best is yet to come. But it takes all hands on deck. Once again, Happy Eid and Happy Children’s Day 2026. I love you all.”

Permanent Secretary Nko Esuabana Asanye added words of appreciation for the minister’s leadership: “Honourable Minister, on behalf of the staff of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development to extend esteemed regards to you. I have never seen a thing like this before, and we pray that God will continue to bless and keep you for them and for posterity.”