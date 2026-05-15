CHAN visits Adamawa State Planning Commission

The Christian Health Association of Nigeria (CHAN) has paid a courtesy visit to the Adamawa State Planning Commission (ASPC) as part of efforts to strengthen collaboration in the areas of healthcare delivery, strategic development, and sustainable planning within Adamawa State.

The CHAN delegation was warmly received by the Executive Chairman of ASPC, who welcomed the team and gave a brief introduction of the Commission. In her remarks, the Executive Chairman described the Adamawa State Planning Commission as a key government institution responsible for coordinating development planning, policy formulation, project monitoring, and socio-economic development initiatives across the state. She noted that the Commission plays a strategic role in ensuring that government policies and programs are aligned with the developmental needs and aspirations of the people of Adamawa State.

The Executive Chairman further emphasized the importance of partnerships with development organizations, healthcare institutions, and stakeholders in driving sustainable growth and improving the quality of life of citizens.

During the meeting, discussions centered on areas of partnership, healthcare interventions, strategic planning, and collaborative initiatives aimed at strengthening healthcare systems and community development in the state.

Representatives of CHAN expressed appreciation for the warm reception and commended the state government through ASPC for its commitment to development-driven policies and coordination efforts. They also highlighted the need for stronger collaboration between government institutions and faith-based health organizations in achieving improved healthcare outcomes.

The visit further underscored the growing synergy between stakeholders in the health sector and the collective commitment to advancing development priorities in Adamawa State.