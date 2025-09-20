Ruben Amorim, Manchester United’s manager, has indicated that Marcus Rashford’s first goals for Barcelona were nothing spectacular.

Rashford scored both of Barcelona’s goals in their 2-1 Champions League victory over Newcastle United on Wednesday.

Rasmus Hojlund, another Manchester United loanee, scored his first goal for Napoli in their 3-1 Serie A victory over Fiorentina last weekend.

During his pre-match briefing ahead of Manchester United’s home game against Chelsea on Saturday, the Portuguese was asked about Rashford’s double for Barcelona.

Hojlund failed to score for Napoli in the Champions League on Thursday night as Antonio Conte’s side were beaten 2-0 by Manchester City.

Both Manchester United left Old Trafford on loan to Barcelona and Napoli respectively in the summer transfer window.

The former Sporting CP boss was asked about Rashford’s goals at St James’ Park, and the manager responded instead, “Rasmus scored, I am happy for Rasmus also.

“It is the same thing with him guys. You are so tough on Rasmus but he scored also, so let’s notice that.”

Alejandro Garnacho would be returning to Old Trafford for the first time since joining Chelsea in the summer and Amorim dismissed suggestions that United’s decision to sell the 21-year-old could backfire.

“I am not concerned about that – I just want to win games,” Amorim said.