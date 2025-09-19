Manchester City began their Champions League campaign with a 2-0 win over Napoli on Thursday night. The Premier League side battled to break down Antonio Conte’s men until Giovanni Di Lorenzo was sent off.

Di Lorenzo was awarded a straight red card for a last-man tackle on Erling Haaland.

Haaland opened the scoring in the second half by heading home Phil Foden’s pass.

Jeremy Doku delivered a stroke of individual brilliance to double their lead.

Marcus Rashford scored twice in his return to England, helping Barcelona defeat Newcastle United 2-1 at St James’ Park.

Anthony Gordon’s late strike was only a consolation.

In other games, Club Brugge defeated Monaco 4-1, Frankfurt pounded Galatasaray 5-1, and FC Copenhagen held Bayer Leverkusen to a 2-2 tie.