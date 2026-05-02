Carter Efe defeats Portable in celebrity boxing match

02 May 2026 8:34 am WAT

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Carter Efe defeats Portable in celebrity boxing match

By Seyi Babalola

Habeeb ‘Portable’ Badmus, a street artist and ZaZoo crooner, suffered his first defeat in celebrity boxing on Friday night when social media comedian Carter Efe outclassed him over three rounds to win by unanimous decision at the Chaos in the Ring 4 event held at the Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

All three judges awarded the fight 27-30 in favour of Efe, depriving Portable of his title as celebrity boxing king.

Portable, who had beaten Charles Okocha and Speed Darlington in previous bouts to claim two belts, had entered the ring with characteristic swagger, promising to add a third title at Efe’s expense.

“I will use you to collect my third belt. Charles Okocha was bigger than you, Speed Darlington was bigger than you, and I beat them. I will beat you now,” the street artist had warned ahead of the fight.

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Efe, however, was unmoved, responding, “One punch and you fall.”

The skit maker backed up his words in the ring. In the opening round, Portable came out aggressively, throwing wild, erratic punches in his trademark style, but the taller Efe absorbed the pressure and countered with crisp uppercuts and body punches that troubled the singer’s smaller frame.

Portable’s approach did not change in the second round as he continued to throw wide shots and clinch repeatedly, but Efe grew sharper, landing more solid combinations. The third round followed a similar pattern, with Efe consistently finding his mark before the final bell.

The result confirmed Efe as the new celebrity boxing champion.

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