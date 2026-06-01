By Moses Akaigwe

Carloha Nigeria, the authorised dealer of Chery brand of vehicles in Nigeria and a leading automobile company committed to delivering innovative and future-forward mobility solutions, has hinted at plans to introduce another electric vehicle into the Nigerian market, as preparations for the launch have reached an advanced stage.

The development underscores the company’s growing confidence in the future of electric mobility in Nigeria and further reinforces its commitment to supporting the nation’s transition toward cleaner, smarter, and more sustainable transportation.

Although details of the incoming electric vehicle are still being kept under wraps, industry observers believe the move signals Carloha’s intention to deepen its footprint in Nigeria’s rapidly evolving automotive market, following the impressive market reception of the iCAUR brand.

Since its introduction into the Nigerian market, iCAUR has continued to attract attention among motorists, technology enthusiasts, environmentally conscious consumers, and young professionals seeking a blend of innovation, performance, comfort, and style. The vehicle has steadily gained strong inroads within the nation’s automobile space, positioning itself as one of the emerging names in Nigeria’s electric vehicle conversation.

Speaking on the company’s evolving electric mobility vision, the Managing Director of Carloha Nigeria, Mr. Sola Adigun, noted that the Nigerian market is gradually embracing modern automotive technologies, especially as consumers become more aware of the long-term economic and environmental benefits of electric vehicles.

According to Sola Adigun, the positive reception enjoyed by iCAUR has further validated the growing appetite for intelligent and energy-efficient mobility solutions across the country.

“The Nigerian automotive market is evolving, and consumers are becoming increasingly receptive to innovation, sustainability, and smart mobility solutions. The success and growing acceptance of iCAUR in the market have encouraged us to continue investing in the future of electric mobility in Nigeria,” Adigun stated.

Adigun added that the planned unveiling of the new electric vehicle forms part of a broader strategy aimed at expanding consumer choice, promoting sustainable transportation, and aligning Nigeria with global advancements in green mobility technologies.

In his remarks, the General Manager Marketing at Carloha, Mr. Felix Mahan, reiterated the company’s commitment to delivering vehicles that combine cutting-edge technology, safety, durability, and value, while maintaining strong after-sales support for customers across the country. According to Mahan “In addition to ensuring that our customers have access to world-class automobile products that combine cutting-edge technology, safety, durability, and value, our CarlohaCare 6-6-7 service package provides an industry-leading aftersales support, offering Chery vehicle buyers a 6-year warranty, 6 years free service and a 7-day repair promise, guaranteeing that customers’ vehicle will be fixed within 7 days or they get a courtesy vehicle.”

As anticipation builds around the expected launch, stakeholders within the automotive industry believe the move could further accelerate awareness and acceptance of electric vehicles in Nigeria, particularly among urban commuters and environmentally conscious consumers.

With the automobile industry globally witnessing a significant shift toward cleaner energy and sustainable transportation systems, Carloha’s continued investment in electric vehicles positions the company among the forward-looking players helping to shape the future of mobility in Nigeria.