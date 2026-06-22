Chery Q coming

By Moses Akaigwe

Carloha Nigeria, the authorised importer and franchise holder of Chery vehicles in Nigeria, has officially launched the all-new Chery Tiggo 9 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) and announced the forthcoming introduction of the Chery Q brand into the Nigerian market.

Carloha Nigeria has also pledged that buyers of both the Chery Tiggo 9 PHEV and the expected Chery Q would be joining the teeming users of Chery’s vehicles in Nigeria who are currently enjoying the award-winning Carloha Care 6-6-7, an industry-leading after-sales warranty and maintenance programme offered on the brand’s new products.

The unveiling ceremony, marking the introduction of Chery’s latest flagship SUV and its next-generation mobility solutions to the Nigerian market, was held at Carloha Nigeria’s flagship showroom in Alapere, Lagos, with some select members of the media in attendance.

The Chery Tiggo 9 PHEV is designed to redefine the premium SUV segment by combining luxury, intelligent technology, advanced safety systems and efficient hybrid performance.

Offering the benefits of both electric and petrol-powered driving, the vehicle delivers enhanced fuel efficiency, reduced emissions, impressive driving range and exceptional comfort for modern motorists.

Speaking at the launch, the managing director of Chery Central Africa, Mr. Hai Wei, expressed enthusiasm about the introduction of the Tiggo 9 PHEV to the Nigerian market. He described the launch as a significant milestone in Chery’s commitment to innovation, intelligent technology and sustainable mobility.

“It is my pleasure to be in Nigeria today for the official unveiling of the Chery Tiggo 9 PHEV, a vehicle that embodies Chery’s vision for innovation, advanced technology and environmentally responsible mobility. Nigeria remains a strategically important market for Chery and a key pillar of our growth ambitions across Africa.

As one of the continent’s largest and most dynamic economies, Nigeria presents immense opportunities for the adoption of advanced mobility solutions and we remain committed to investing in the country’s automotive future while delivering world-class products and services to our customers,” he said.

In same vein, The Sales Director of Carloha Nigeria, Mr. Joseph Omokhapue, noted that the Tiggo 9 PHEV offers customers a unique combination of luxury, performance, safety, and sustainability. “The Tiggo 9 PHEV is more than just a new SUV; it is a statement of innovation. With its sophisticated design, spacious interior, advanced safety technologies, premium comfort features, and impressive range, it is designed for families, professionals, and business leaders who demand more from their vehicles,” he stated.

“The launch of the Chery Tiggo 9 PHEV reflects Carloha’s commitment to providing innovative mobility solutions that align with global automotive trends while meeting the evolving needs of Nigerian consumers. This flagship model represents a major step in expanding our portfolio of technologically advanced, premium, and environmentally responsible vehicles in the country,” he said.

Commenting on the significance of the launch, the Marketing Director, Carloha Nigeria, Mr. Dexter Li, said the event demonstrated the company’s commitment to a smarter and more sustainable future of mobility.

“The Chery Tiggo 9 PHEV represents the future of intelligent mobility. This launch is more than unveiling a new vehicle; it is about showcasing a smarter, more efficient, and more sustainable way to travel without compromising luxury, performance, or practicality,” he said.

Carloha Nigeria further reinforced its commitment to customer satisfaction with its industry-leading Carloha Care 6-6-7 programme, which provides six years of free scheduled servicing, six years warranty coverage, and a seven-day repair promise. The programme offers customers unmatched peace of mind and long-term value, reflecting the company’s dedication to making vehicle ownership convenient, affordable, and worry-free.

According to the company’s National After-sales Manager, Mr. Samson Akinbowale, “Carloha’s aftersales team is fully equipped with trained technicians, genuine parts, and advanced diagnostic capabilities to support customers throughout their ownership journey”.

One of the major highlights of the launch was the appearance of Chery’s humanoid robot, named “Kemi”, and the intelligent Robo Dog, which captivated guests and created a memorable experience for attendees. Demonstrating Chery’s vision for the future of smart mobility and artificial intelligence, Kemi and the Robo Dog took centre stage to officially present the all-new Tiggo 9 PHEV to members of the media.

Their interactive performance and seamless presentation generated excitement throughout the showroom, reinforcing Chery’s position as a technology-driven automotive brand committed to innovation beyond conventional vehicle manufacturing.

The futuristic showcase also gave guests a glimpse into the intelligent ecosystem behind Chery’s next-generation mobility solutions and highlighted its commitment to advancing human-machine interaction.

Carloha Nigeria also used the platform to announce plans to introduce Chery Q, Chery Automobile’s next-generation new energy vehicle brand, into Nigeria.

The brand is expected to offer a new generation of intelligent electric vehicles featuring innovative design, smart connectivity, advanced battery technology, and environmentally friendly performance.

The successful launch of the Chery Tiggo 9 PHEV and the announcement of Chery Q mark another significant milestone in Chery’s expansion journey in Nigeria, reinforcing the brand’s position as a provider of world-class automotive solutions while accelerating the transition towards smarter, cleaner, and more sustainable mobility.