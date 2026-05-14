Oyesade Olatoye says representing Nigeria never loses its special feeling after claiming a silver medal in the women’s hammer throw at the African Athletics Championships.

Speaking after her podium finish, Olatoye described the pride of wearing the national colours as an experience that remains unique despite years of competing for the country.

“No two sunsets are ever the same,” Olatoye said while reflecting on her journey with Team Nigeria, adding that every championship presents a fresh opportunity to serve the nation.

Nicknamed “Mrs. Reliable,” the Nigerian thrower delivered another strong performance by recording a throw of 69.60m to secure silver in the women’s hammer event and further cement her status among Africa’s top competitors in the discipline.

“The experience is never enough. Every championship comes with a new opportunity. Coming out to represent the country is a feeling that can never get old. Day by day, I just give my best. It was good we had a few girls throwing far, the competition was felt, which brings out the best in me,” she said.

Olatoye also revealed that her attention has now shifted to preparations for the forthcoming Commonwealth Games, where she hopes to make an even bigger impact for Nigeria.