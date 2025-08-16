Security personnel in Kaduna apprehended a suspected vote buyer in possession of N25,963,000.

This arrest took place just hours before Saturday’s by-elections in areas of the state.

The suspect, Shehu Aliyu Patangi, was captured at 3:30 a.m. by Nigeria Police Force officers working with the Department of State Services at a renowned hotel on Turunku Road in Kaduna.

According to the Kaduna State Police Command, preliminary investigations found that the large sum of money was meant to entice voters and undermine the integrity of the electoral process.

Police spokesman, DSP Mansir Hassan, confirmed the arrest, noting that the suspect had already confessed to the crime and pleaded for leniency.

He quoted the Commissioner of Police, CP Rabiu Muhammad, as saying, “The suspect was arrested with the said amount, believed to have been earmarked for bribing voters.

“He confessed to the crime and begged for mercy. We wish to reiterate that anyone found attempting to undermine the electoral process will face the full wrath of the law.”

The Commissioner further stated that the command will not spare anybody discovered engaged in vote buying, thuggery, violence, or any other criminal conduct aimed at undermining the elections.

Meanwhile, the Command warned political players and supporters not to engage in acts of violence or disturb the polls.

It was revealed that credible intelligence suggested efforts by some leaders to incite unrest.

In response, security services have sent people to polling stations, collation centres, and other important flashpoints around the state.

“The Command will deal decisively with troublemakers. Anyone, no matter how highly placed, who engages in violence, intimidation, vote buying, or thuggery will be arrested and prosecuted,” the police said in a statement.

The police also assured residents of adequate security before, during, and after the elections, urging citizens to come out and exercise their civic duty peacefully.