Burna Boy sets new record for most Billboard Hot 100 entries by an African artiste

Grammy-winning Nigerian musician Damini Ogulu, often known as Burna Boy, has surpassed his colleague Tems as the African artist with the most Billboard U.S Hot 100 entries.

The duo were previously deadlocked with eight entries each, but Burna Boy gained a fresh entry on the list this week with his collaboration with Shakira on the official World Cup song, ‘Dai Dai.’

The song debuted at number 75, extending Burna Boy’s total to nine, the highest by any African.

Dai Dai gained gained fresh momentum after Burna Boy and Shakira performed the song during the World Cup Opening Ceremony.

Burna Boy is also the first African artist to chart at least one song on the Billboard Hot 100 for six consecutive year.

His entries over the years include Loved By You (2021), Last Last (2022), Sittin’ On Top Of The World and Talibans II (2023), Just Like Me and We Pray (2024), WGFT (2025), and Only You and Dai Dai (2026).