Condoles with govt, people of Nigeria, Buhari’s family

From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a condolence message to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu following the demise of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Xi, whom President Buhari paid a state visit to in April 2016, on behalf of the Chinese Government and people, expressed deep condolences and extended sincere sympathy to the Federal Government, the people of Nigeria, and the family of Buhari.

Xi stated that Buhari was an important leader of Nigeria, adding that Buhari dedicated himself to exploring a development path suited to Nigeria’s national conditions, made outstanding contributions to national unity and progress, and was highly respected in the international community.

“Buhari steadfastly upheld friendship with China, actively promoted the Nigeria-China friendship and China-Africa cooperation,” Xi said of Buhari, who, during his presidency, participated in the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Beijing, China.

He further said Buhari’s passing represented a tremendous loss to the Nigerian people and the loss of a dear friend to the Chinese people.

“China highly values the development of its relations with Nigeria and is willing to work with the Nigerian side to consistently move forward the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership,” Xi stated.