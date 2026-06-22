British PM Keir Starmer resigns, pledges orderly handover of power

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced his resignation, informing King Charles III of the decision in a phone call, according to the BBC.

Starmer, who was reportedly emotional, spoke with the King while the latter was at Highgrove, his estate in Gloucestershire.

He disclosed that he will spend more time on “the most important job” after leaving the “biggest job in the country”.

“Being the best husband I can, to my fantastic wife Vic, who has been a rock by my side through good times and bad.

“And being the best dad that I can to my beautiful children, who are my pride and joy,” Starmer said, fighting back tears. He then hugged his wife before heading back inside No 10.

The BBC reports that Starmer promised to do everything to ensure an orderly handover of power, and will give his successor his full support.