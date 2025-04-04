From Godwin Tsa Abuja

The Abuja division of the Federal High Court has restrained parties involved in the suit filed by suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan against Senate President Godswill Akpabio and three others from granting press interviews on the matter.

Justice Binta Nyako gave the ruling on Friday after Akpabio’s counsel, Kehinde Ogunwumiju (SAN), complained that the plaintiff had been granting interviews on the matter, visiting multiple television stations despite the case being pending in court.

In her ruling, Justice Nyako stated that there would be no press interviews by any of the parties or their lawyers regarding the case.

Additionally, she prohibited the parties and their lawyers from streaming court proceedings on social media.