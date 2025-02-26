…Pres Tinubu gets vote of confidence for second tenure

…Party boss decries inheritance of N9.8b legal liabilities

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Notable founding members and former political officeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) like former president Muhammadu Buhari, his vice, Yemi Osinbajo and others apparently angry with the party were conspicuously absent at the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) held at the national secretariat of the party on Wednesday in Abuja.

Other heavyweight party members notably absent during the meeting included former governors like Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi of Rivers, Mallam Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna, Kayode Fayemi, former Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, former Speaker and current Chief of Staff to the President Femi Gbajabiamila, among many others.

The curiosity over their absence was because as statutory members of the party’s NEC they were expected to be in attendance.

Though no reason was given for their absence, it, however expected and may not be unconnected with their hostile attacks on the party and the administration in recent times.

The chances of President Bola Tinubu re-contesting his position in 2027 received a major boost during the party’s NEC meeting as participating members gave him an overwhelming vote of confidence with a revibrating endorsement of “no vacancy at Aso Rock” after singing the usual song mantra of “on your mandate we shall stand”, on his arrival at the meeting.

Interestingly, President Tinubu, who was smiling all through while the deafening song took over the airwaves, did not make any attempt to stop the song.

In his speech, the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has lamented that his administration inherited a whooping sum of N8.987 billion legal liabilities.

He explained that the liability amount ranged from legal engagements during the pre-election matters, election cases and appeals for legislative, governorship and presidential elections.

He also requested for a new national secretariat building, noting: “As part of the commitment to secure and own a national secretariat complex befitting of a ruling party and one that would conveniently accommodate our national officers, the newly established the Progressive Institute as well as the three wings of the party, we have formally applied for a land at the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) that will drive this project. May I therefore appeal for the kind intervention of Mr President for this project to materialise,” Ganduje pleaded.

The incumbent governors in attendants include Edo, Monday Okpebholo, Ondo, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Benue State, Hyacinth Iormem Alia, Ekiti, Biodun Oyebanji, Kaduna, Musa Sani, Nasarawa State, Abdulahi Sule, Yobe, Mai Mala Buni, Kogi, Usman Ododo, Ogun Dapo Abiodun, Niger Mohammed Umar Bago, Jigawa, among others.

The list of the former governors in attendance include Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, his Kebbi counterpart and Minister of Budget and National Planning, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Kogi, Yahaya Bello, Zamfara, Bello Mattawalle, among others.

Also present during the meeting include Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu

Former deputy president, Ovie Omo-Agege, and other principal officers of the National Assembly, Ministers, among others.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President, Goodwill Akpabio, Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas equally took part in the meeting.