From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno State government has officially absolved 720 repentant Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) members and 3,042 family members, including spouses and children back into the communities.

Special Adviser to the state governor on security, Brig Gen General Abdullahi Ishaq (retd) announced yesterday at the Disengagement and Reintegration of Low Risk Batch 9 repentant insurgents in Maiduguri.

Gen Ishaq said the batch includes 720 men, 992 spouses and 2,050 children. He said disengagement and reintegration of repentant armed men is in line with the Borno Model.

“It has been a success story since 5th July 2021 when the good people of Borno State agreed to forgive and accept their sons who are willing to drop arms and embrace peace,” he stated.

He said the official discharge of the ex-combatants marks a significant milestone in achieving the Borno Model’s non-kinetic approach to the fight against terrorism in the state and northeast.

“Borno Model is adjudged one of the most effective non-kinetic programmes in the history of mankind with over 350,000 persons that willingly exited the bush and surrendered to the military,” he said.

He said that their decision and journey to exit the terrorist camps began with a call from their colleagues, encouraging them to surrender, embrace peace and re-unite with their parents.

He disclosed the the clients hitherto exited the bush and reported to nearest military location for initial profiling, and those with weapons surrendered to the troops.

Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Zuwaira Gambo, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Babagana Kadai said, the event was a celebration of hope, resilience, reconciliation.