Blue economy: Akwa Ibom inspects 64-seater vessel project

From Isaac Job

A team of Akwa Ibom State Government officials said it had concluded the inspection of a 64-seater vessel constructed at the Naval Shipyard in Port Harcourt.

According to the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Umo Eno on Research and Documentation, Dr Essien Ndueso, the team, led by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Waterways, General Koko, and accompanied by the Delivery Adviser, said the passenger vessel would be ready in June.

He said the inspection team included the Special Assistant to the Governor on Multimedia and Web Management, Engr. Solomon Eyo, and the Director of Marine Services in the State Ministry of Transport, Mr Ekerete Edo.

“Governor Umo Eno’s promise to develop and expand marine transportation for the benefit of the people of Akwa Ibom State has recorded remarkable progress with the near completion of the 64-seat passenger and cargo ferry being constructed by the Nigerian Navy at the Naval Shipyard in Port Harcourt.

“With assurances from the Nigerian Navy that the project awarded by Governor Eno, which was at 80 per cent completion, will be ready in June.”

Other members of the delegation included the Special Assistant to the Governor on Multimedia and Web Management, Engr. Solomon Eyo, and the Director of Marine Services in the State Ministry of Transport, Mr Ekerete Edo.

“The visit was part of a coordinated technical and administrative oversight aimed at ensuring timely delivery and operational readiness of the vessel in line with Governor Eno’s promise to reinstate marine transportation and boost the blue economy of the state.”

Ndueso said that while conducting the team round during the inspection, the superintendent of the Naval Shipyard, Rear Admiral Ikenna Ubani, disclosed that the necessary funding support had been secured to achieve completion, adding that the vessel would be ready for a test run in June.

He said all the major installations on the vessel had been completed, while only minor finishing touches remained.

He noted that before the end of June, the vessel would undergo final checks before sailing down to Akwa Ibom State.

Other technical installations on the vessel include zinc anodes, reinforcement of the car deck to accommodate vehicular load, and correction of structural welds.

“Ongoing works such as the construction of the loading ramp, the bridge control console, electrical wiring, navigation and communication systems, and the installation of solar facilities, as well as plumbing and ventilation installations, continue in line with projected timelines.”

He said the team also reviewed integration plans between the ferry and the Oron jetty infrastructure under construction in the state to ensure seamless operational deployment upon delivery.

“Beyond infrastructure, the visit highlighted the project’s human capacity components, with trained personnel already being prepared to manage operations.”