Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle will be unable to call upon Czech-based striker Salim Fago Lawal for this month’s Unity Cup in London.

The Malian tactician is expected to use the tournament at the Valley to assess new players of Nigerian descent, as well as previously invited individuals who have had limited opportunities at international level.

Lawal falls into the latter category, having played only a peripheral role at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

He remained an unused substitute in four matches and made just a brief one-minute appearance on his competitive debut against Uganda.

According to Czech regional newspaper Plzeňský deník, the forward will remain sidelined until the end of the 2025–2026 season, effectively ruling him out of the Unity Cup as well as upcoming friendly matches against Poland and Portugal.

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The striker has not featured for FC Viktoria Plzeň since sustaining an injury in the opening minutes of a league fixture against Bohemians.

The setback also saw him miss out on selection for the March international fixtures against Iran and Jordan.

Prior to his injury, the former Flying Eagles forward made nine appearances for Viktoria Plzeň, scoring twice.

Lawal is not the only Nigerian attacker unavailable for the Unity Cup, with Cyriel Dessers also ruled out after suffering a season-ending injury.