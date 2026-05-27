Blaqbonez speaks on ‘wickedness’ in music industry

Nigerian rapper Emeka Akumefule, also known as Blaqbonez, has stated that the music industry is “very wicked”.

He voiced deep worry about musicians’ inflated egos and lack of support.

The ‘Chanel’ singer noted that he constantly supports his colleagues when they produce new music by posting it on his social media platforms, but they frequently neglect him when he requires their help.

On his X handle, he wrote, “I think this [music] industry is very wicked because since i dropped Chanel, none of my peers have posted it.

“@Drake I posted yours last week, @centralcee @1future @1GunnaGunna I support you when you drop but when i put out the biggest song of the summer its crickets, the double standards.”

This is not the first time Blaqbonez will be making allegations against his colleagues and the music industry generally.

In 2023, he accused some of his colleagues of using streaming farms to artificially inflate their music streams and manipulate charts.

Despite music executive Don Jazzy, rapper Odumodublvck and others debunking Blaqbonez’s claims, he maintained that stream farming was real and has done “irreversible damage” to the Nigerian music industry.