Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu thanks President Tinubu for appointing her Foreign Affairs Minister 

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu has expressed her deepest gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing her the substative minister of the Ministry.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu, until yesterday, was the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, having assumed office November 4, 2024.

A statement issued by Dr. Magnus Eze, Special Assistant on Communication and New Media,

Office of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, indicates that the minister was at a dinner organised by the ministry, concluding a three-day induction course for Ambassadors and High Commissioners-Designate as well as their spouses, when the news broke.

According to Eze, while addressing the Ambassadors and High Commissioners-Designate, the diplomatic community and other guests in what turned out to be her first official function as the substative minister of the ministry, Odumegwu-Ojukwu thanked President Tinubu for finding her worthy of the position.

She urged the Ambassadors and High Commissioners-Designate, staff, and management of the ministry – to join hands with her in giving Nigeria good international image while also protecting national interests.

In a post in her X handle (former twitter), the minister said: “Yesterday, 29th April 2026, I was appointed as Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by H.E President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I am truly honoured to step into this new position, and wish to express my most profound appreciation to our Nation’s President. Your Excellency, I am truly humbled by your trust and confidence in my abilities.

“I look forward to contributing even more to the continued success of the 4D Foreign Policy Priorities of the Renewed Hope Agenda, our citizen diplomacy imperatives, and reaffirm to the good people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, my unwavering commitment towards advancing our national Interests in the global arena.”