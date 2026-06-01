Beyond Denominational Walls: How STAMP is redefining landscape of Gospel music in Nigeria

In an era where theological nuances often create invisible barriers within the Body of Christ, one visionary is orchestrating a harmonious defiance. Samuel Ogundapo, popularly recognized by his stage moniker Dayo Sax, is bridging they ecclesiastical divide through STAMP an acronym for Success Through Abundant Music and Praise.

What began in 2018 as a “burning desire” has evolved into a formidable interdenominational movement. STAMP was birthed from a poignant observation by Ogundapo: while the Christian faith is fundamentally anchored in the unity of Christ, the reality on the ground often reflects a fragmented landscape.

“Christianity, in its truest essence, is expansive,” says Ogundapo, Convener of STamp. “Yet, I noticed a recurring gap. There is often a hesitation among believers to fellowship outside their specific denominations. STAMP was established to act as a bridge, a neutral ground where the movement praise and the only identity is Christ.”

Since its inception, the collective has remained consistent, hosting landmark concerts in 2018, 2019, 2022, and 2024. These gatherings are not merely musical events; they are strategic spiritual interventions designed to foster communal synergy across the Nigerian Christian fold.

The STAMP stage has evolved into a prestigious platform for spiritual expression, distinguished by the caliber of ministers it attracts. The ministry has been graced by the vocals of Apekeola and the energy of Oba Praise, both of whom brought a deep sense of revival to the altar.

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The atmosphere of worship was further elevated by the profound ministrations of Odunayo Adebayo and Daniel G Praise, whose sounds continue to resonate within the hearts of the congregation. Complemented by the unique sounds of Korex and several other anointed ministers, the collective impact of these artists has solidified STAMP’s reputation as a premier destination for genuine, interdenominational praise.

Behind the soaring melodies is a dedicated engine, the STAMP Choir. Comprising seasoned vocalists and instrumentalists from diverse walks of life, these members navigate demanding professional schedules to commit to rehearsals. Their unifying factor is not a paycheck or a denominational mandate, but a “sold-out” devotion to the glory of God.

As the ministry gains momentum, the vision is expanding. The impact of STAMP is visible in the testimonies of unity and the professional excellence of its productions. To sustain this trajectory and reach unchartered territories, the leadership is opening doors for strategic partnerships.

“The purpose of this establishment is becoming more evident with each passing year,” Ogundapo asserts. “We are moving forward, and we are calling on partners, both locally and in the diaspora, to join hands with us. This is more than music; it is a kingdom mandate to unify the voices of the faithful.”

Individuals and corporate entities moved by this vision of unity and musical excellence are invited to support the ministry as it prepares for its next phase of growth.