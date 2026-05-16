From Scholastica Hir, Makurdi

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Benue State branch, has condemned the alleged assault, harassment, and intimidation of the Deputy Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee (DCMAC) of the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH), Prof Eyo Ekpe, and other staff members by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The condemnation was contained in a statement signed by the Chairman of NMA Benue, Dr Amina Onyewuchi; the Secretary, Dr Fanen Dogoh; and the Public Relations Officer, Dr Chuwan Tersoo.

The association said it was reacting to reports that Ekpe, a Professor of Cardiothoracic Surgery, alongside other staff members, was allegedly harassed within the premises of the hospital by EFCC operatives.

The Benue NMA described the incident as disturbing, unacceptable, and a gross abuse of power.

“It is particularly alarming that a respected academic, surgeon, and senior hospital administrator of Professor Eyo Ekpe’s standing could allegedly be subjected to such degrading treatment in the course of official duties,” the statement read.

According to the association, such actions undermine the morale of healthcare professionals and threaten the sanctity of medical institutions and uninterrupted healthcare delivery.

The association maintained that no government agency, irrespective of its mandate, has the right to intimidate or humiliate healthcare workers or invade medical institutions in a manner that endangers staff and patients.

The NMA called for an immediate, transparent, and independent investigation into the incident, including the identification and sanctioning of all officers allegedly involved.

It also demanded a public apology from the EFCC to Prof. Ekpe, affected staff members, and the management of UUTH.

The association urged the Federal Ministry of Health, professional bodies, and civil society groups to condemn what it described as a ‘reprehensible act’ and defend the dignity and safety of healthcare workers nationwide.

“We remain resolute in demanding justice, accountability, and the protection of all healthcare personnel in the discharge of their professional responsibilities,” the statement added.