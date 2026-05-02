Benue government loses Head of Service Agbogbo Ode

From Scholastica Hir
The Benue State Government has announced the death of the Head of Service, Dr Agbogbo Ode.
The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Deborah Aber, made the announcement in a statement released to journalists in Makurdi on Saturday.
Aber said the Head of Service died suddenly on Saturday, 2 May 2026, after a brief illness.
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She said, “It is with deep sadness and regret that the Benue State Government announces the death of Dr Agbogbo Ode, the Head of Service of Benue State.
“Dr. Agbogbo Ode was an impeccable technocrat and a highly respected authority in public service, and his passing represents a huge loss to the entire state.
“His credible and dependable authority in matters of public service, as well as his hard work, brilliance and immense contributions to the State Civil Service, will forever be missed.
“The Benue State Government, on behalf of the entire people of the state, extends deep condolences to his family, friends, associates and the entire civil service structure in Benue State and also prays for the repose of his soul.”