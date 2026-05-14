Benue: 2 suspects arrested for job racketeering

NSCDC warns public against falling victim

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From Scholastica Hir, Makurdi

The Benue State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has busted a job racketeering syndicate and arrested two principal suspects.

The Commandant, Bitrus Larai, disclosed this in a statement signed by the Command Public Relations Officer, SC EA Michael, and made available to our correspondent in Makurdi on Thursday.

The suspects, identified as Michael Abah, 42 years old, and John Ogbu, 37 years old, were paraded for alleged criminal conspiracy and job racketeering.

The Commandant said the arrest took place after a strategic and coordinated action plan, following credible intelligence.

According to her, the suspects were arrested on April 30, 2026, at about 1605 hours in Makurdi after they attempted to conduct a stage-managed data-capturing exercise for unsuspecting applicants.

The State Commandant, while parading the suspects through the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SC EA Michael, disclosed that after preliminary investigation, the total sum of N1,178,500 had been paid to one of the principal suspects, Michael Abah, by some applicants.

Further investigation also revealed that the total sum of N116,500 had also been collected by Michael Abah for the procurement of uniforms and other items.

Larai admonished unsuspecting members of the public to trade with utmost caution and be wary of criminal elements, emphasising that the Federal Ministry of Interior has structured procedures for job placement and appointment.

She said items recovered from the suspects include some copies of application forms, passport photographs of the applicants and a still camera.

She said the Command shall, upon the completion of diligent investigation, hand over the suspects for diligent prosecution.