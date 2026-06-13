BBNaija: Why I rejected Rooboy – Thelma

Former Big Brother Naija Season 10 housemate Thelma Lawson has revealed why she rejected her colleague Rooboy’s proposal on the show.

Recall that Rooboy reached out to Thelma for a romantic relationship on the show last year but was turned down.

During the reunion’s final episode, which aired on Friday night, Thelma stated that she rejected Rooboy because he is not the type of man she wants around her child.

She mentioned that Rooboy’s tattoos and lifestyle as a hypeman shows he’s not the ideal role model she wants for her child.

She said, “Rooboy could not even spell correctly. I do not want him around my son. He is too loud and his tattoo are not the lifestyle that I want. We can be friends, just friends.”

Thelma claimed Rooboy was upset about the rejection and began speculating that she was “a bitter person.”

Rooboy admitted that he asked Thelma out but added that he wasn’t upset about the rejection.

He accused Otega of betraying him for his own selfish interest.

“I told Thelma that I liked her and would like to date her. I was talking to Otega as a brother not knowing he was also in the picture,” he said.