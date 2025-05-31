By Seyi Babalola

Except for his nanny, he claimed that he had been physically molested by other housekeepers. He went on to say that a neighbour had also molested him.

Frodd claimed that he was unable to talk out to his parents about his situation because they denied him the opportunity.

The reality star is speaking out in light of controversial artist Speed Darlington’s recent rape confession, in which he admitted to defiling a 15-year-old girl before claiming it was a prank.

Frodd recommended parents to monitor their children’s conduct near adult members of the opposite sex.

On his X handle, he wrote, “As a child, I was physically molested from the age of 5 to about 9 by different house helps we had except for the lady that nurtured me at my baby stage ( Aunty Chinenye) the rest may be reading this or they may be in different parts of the world, plus a certain neighbour.

“When your little boy or girl starts becoming attracted or irritated by a big aunty or uncle (watch those aunty’s well), We couldn’t speak then because parents didn’t give us that relationship and they never read the room.”