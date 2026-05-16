BBNaija opens registration for Season 11 auditions

16 May 2026 1:31 pm WAT

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BBNaija opens registration for Season 11 auditions
Enugu State

By Seyi Babalola

Organisers of the popular reality television show Big Brother Naija have announced the commencement of registration for auditions for its 11th season.

In a statement shared on the show’s official social media platforms, aspiring housemates are invited to register between May 16 and May 20 to qualify for the physical audition stage.

The organisers disclosed that only a limited number of slots would be available, warning interested applicants that the registration portal would close once maximum capacity is reached.

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The announcement read, “It’s time! #BBNaija Season 11 auditions registration is here. Register from 16 – 20 May to qualify for the physical auditions. Limited slots. Registration portal closes at maximum capacity.”

The development comes days after the show teased its return with the message, “Biggie is calling. Are you ready to answer?” sparking excitement among fans across Nigeria and beyond.

Although full details about the new season, including the premiere date, theme and grand prize, have yet to be announced, anticipation is already building ahead of the auditions.

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