Dede, a Big Brother Naija Season 10 housemate, has opened up about her attitude to relationships and personal beliefs.

During a candid talk with fellow housemate Joanna on Friday night, immediately after the housemates completed their weekly wager presentation, Dede disclosed that she had only been in three relationships in her life, which perfectly correlates with her body count.

“I’ve been in only three relationships and that’s about my body count.

“Sometimes I just want to have fun, but I still cannot. I believe in faithfulness, I don’t play with things like that,” she said.

Dede explained that loyalty plays a significant role in her relationships, stressing that infidelity is something she cannot tolerate or recover from.

She further shared that the idea of betrayal leaves her feeling broken, often leading her to end things immediately rather than stay in a relationship clouded by mistrust.

“The moment I cheat on someone, I don’t know how to move on. I feel like something has broken, and I might just ask us to break up because I believe there’s going to be payback. That’s just how I am,” she added.